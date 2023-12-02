Eight houses burnt in Nilphamari

NILPHAMARI, Dec 1: At least eight residential houses were burnt to ashes in a fire in Dimla Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The fire incident took place at Bandar Kharibari Bhandipara Village under Khaga Kharibari Union of the upazila in the evening.Locals said the fire started from the kitchen of a house in the evening. Then the fire spread to adjacent houses instantly.Later on, on information, Dimla Fire Service personnel brought the fire under control with the help of local residents.Dimla Fire Service Sub-Officer Mozammel Haque and leader Noor Mohammad of Nilphamari said that the houses were gutted in the fire before they reached the spot.In the incident, the houses of Hosen Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Saidul Islam, Jamiar Rahman, Nemau, Sahida and Lemon were completely burnt to ashes.