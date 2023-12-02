Woman crushed under train in Parbatipur

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Dec 1: A woman was crushed under a train in the district's Parbatipur Upazila on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shantana Rani, 65, a resident of Habrahat Village under Habra Union of the upazila.
It was known that Shantana Rani used to wander around different places for a long time due to mental imbalance.
In the morning, she was walking along the rail track in Jhaupara area. At that time, a Chilahati-bound inter-city Simanta Express train from Khulna ran over her from behind around 7 am. She died on the spot.
Later, police reached the spot and recovered the body.
Parbatipur Railway Police Station sub-inspector Sajid Hasan confirmed it.
