Woman crushed under train in Parbatipur

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Dec 1: A woman was crushed under a train in the district's Parbatipur Upazila on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Shantana Rani, 65, a resident of Habrahat Village under Habra Union of the upazila.It was known that Shantana Rani used to wander around different places for a long time due to mental imbalance.In the morning, she was walking along the rail track in Jhaupara area. At that time, a Chilahati-bound inter-city Simanta Express train from Khulna ran over her from behind around 7 am. She died on the spot.Later, police reached the spot and recovered the body.Parbatipur Railway Police Station sub-inspector Sajid Hasan confirmed it.