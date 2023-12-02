Farmer hacked to death in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Dec 1: A farmer was allegedly hacked to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Kamala Kanto, 70, a resident of Uttar Gobindapur Baniapara Village under Chehelgazi Union in the upazila.
The deceased's son Sanjay Kanto said his father Kamala Kanto was returning home from Gobindapur Bazar at around 6 pm. On the way, someone stabbed Kamala Kanto with sharp weapons in Baniapara Village and ran away.
Later on, he was rescued by locals and taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital at around 7 pm in a critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police have recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station Motaleb Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those who involved in the killing.
