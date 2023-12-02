Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barca's Felix starts firing just in time for Atletico reunion

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

BARCELONA, DEC 1: Barcelona forward Joao Felix ended a long goal drought with a vital strike this week, ominous timing for his parent club Atletico Madrid, who visit the Catalan capital on Sunday in La Liga.

The Portuguese attacker struck the winner against Porto to help Barcelona reach the Champions League last 16 after two humiliating group stage exits, a goal which will give him confidence ahead of Atletico's arrival.

Felix started brilliantly after his late summer switch on loan from Atletico, but quickly faded out and had not scored for his club since mid-September -- a barren run of 12 matches.

Diego Simeone's dangerous Atletico, third, are ahead of Barcelona on goal difference and Felix will be aiming to make a statement after a tough time in the capital.

Atletico splashed 126 million euros ($138 million) on the forward in 2019 from Benfica to replace Antoine Griezmann, who left for Barcelona.

The Frenchman failed to make an impact in the Catalan capital and returned to Atletico, where he is shining.

Felix's time at Atletico was frustrating, with moments of genius on occasion showing his quality, but consistency eluded him.
The forward never seemed to fit in with Simeone's desire for a team which works relentlessly all over the pitch.

Felix prefers to play at his own rhythm and impressed in the win over Porto with his well-taken strike and another drive he crashed off the crossbar.

While things are looking brighter for him at Barcelona, he and the team have both found themselves questioned over the past few weeks.

Barca lost the Clasico against Real Madrid, fell 1-0 away against Shakhtar Donetsk and have played poorly in La Liga in other matches, despite avoiding other defeats.

The Spanish champions start the weekend four points behind leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Girona, and while they are level with Atletico, Simeone's team have a game in hand.

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez hopes Felix's winner and reaching the next round of the Champions League can help the club turn their recent dip in performances around.

"I think we dominated in terms of play, dominated the game, the second half, I insist, is the path we have to follow -- I hope it can be a turning point," said Xavi.

"Felix was good, incisive, he scored the goal... and forwards are freer when they've scored."

Felix combined well with his compatriot Joao Cancelo, who set him up to score, with the pair both likely to start against Atletico.

Some of the worries around the club were eased by their comeback win over Porto and if they can take three more points at the weekend, the waters will be considerably calmer.

Real Madrid will be confident of staying top of the table with a win over 19th-placed strugglers Granada when they face off on Saturday afternoon, while Girona welcome Valencia earlier that day.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Barca's Felix starts firing just in time for Atletico reunion
Struggling Lyon prepare for life after Grosso
Marouane Fellaini bids emotional farewell to Chinese football
Liverpool power into Europa League last 16, Brighton reach knockouts
Tigresses taste first win of the year
Dominica pull out of hosting T20 World Cup games
Victory against NZ will come as huge boost for us: Taijul


Latest News
After OCs, EC asks for transfer of UNOs to conduct upcoming elections smoothly
Fresh Israeli strikes kill 109 in Gaza
BFUJ, CUJ for cancellation of Mustafizur's nomination
Jhalakathi district BNP declares Shahjahan Omar persona non grata
EC begins scrutiny of nomination papers
Two killed in M'singh road crash
Cox's Bazar Express train crushes youth on the first day
We pride ourselves to fight all the way through: Ajaz Patel
EC orders transfer of all UNOs
Shakib replies to show cause notice
Most Read News
29 arrested in anti-narcotics drives
29 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Fugitive death convict arrested after long 30 years
29 killed after truce ends: Hamas-run health ministry
BNP expels two more leaders for violating party discipline
Train service on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins
Death row convict dies in Kashimpur jail
Woman killed after being hit by bike in city
Mother, daughter killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Noakhali
WB grants $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine for supporting social aid programs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft