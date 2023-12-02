Marouane Fellaini bids emotional farewell to Chinese football

BEIJING, DEC 1: Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini called his five years at Shandong Taishan "among the best of my life" as he bid an emotional farewell to China.The 36-year-old said in September that he would leave the club in China's northeast but it is unclear what he will do next, with some reports saying he will retire.The former Belgian international midfielder/forward won the Chinese Super League with Shandong in 2021 and was also a three-time domestic cup winner.Fellaini, who spent six years at Manchester United before leaving for China in early 2019, added: "I am also so glad and honoured to have discovered China and its amazing culture. �AFP