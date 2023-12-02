Video
FIFA Women's Int'l Friendly

Tigresses taste first win of the year

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Mahtab Uddin

Bangladesh women's national football team found its first win after beating Singapore by 3-0 goals in its sixth match of the year on Friday at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.

Morning shows the day. The same goes for the  Friday match between Bangladesh and Singapore women's national football teams where the first few seconds show the outcome of the entire match.

After the two teams entered the ground before the national anthem, the local spectators in the galleries became quite tense seeing the physical conditions of the Singapore women. Compared to the host women, the visitors were better in physical conditions.

Also, the spectators knew that Singapore was the 130th in the FIFA Women's International Ranking while Bangladesh was the 142nd. So, the host was a little behind the opponent.

However, the Bangladesh women had shown who were the superior on the ground.

In the match, the women in the red and green outfits found the net in the second minute. Skipper Sabina Khatun took a corner shot and vigilant defender Afeida Khandakar headed down the ball into the post and began celebration.

A loud celebration of the goal restarted throughout the galleries in the 16th minute as midfielder Maria Manda overcame five opponents to carry the ball into the danger zone and passed it to her friend striker Tohura Khatun who rocked the post with a neat shot.

Tohura put a smile on the local fans once again in the 60th minute as the energetic striker received a long cross from defender Masura Parvin before the danger area and lobbed the ball over the Singapore custodian Tan Li Bin Beatrice to hit the post.

Midfielder Maria disappointed the fans in the 77th minute as she received the ball from Tohura but missed the post.
Afterwards, the match saw a lot of changes with no outcome in the end.

Shamsunnahar jr replaced midfielder Ritu Porna Chakma and midfielder Shaheda Akter Ripa replaced midfielder Sanjida Akhter. Tohura was replaced by striker Sumaiya Matsushima and Monika Chakma was replaced by midfielder Sapna Rani.

Even team skipper Sabina Khatun also returned to the tent as striker Aklima Khatun replaced her. A few minutes ago, the experienced skipper took a freekick and the ball bounced back on the bar.

The match finished in a 3-0 margin. Bangladesh women's head coach AKM Saiful Bari Titu said that he was satisfied with his disciples' performance. He was also hopeful of a good result in the next match to be played on Monday at the same venue.




