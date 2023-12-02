Video
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:23 AM
Home Sports

Dominica pull out of hosting T20 World Cup games

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

MIAMI, DEC 1: The Caribbean nation of Dominica has withdrawn from the hosting of games at next year's T20 Cricket World Cup, the country's sports ministry said on Thursday.

Dominica is one of seven Caribbean countries that were given games for the June tournament by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in September.

Matches will also be held in New York, Florida and Texas in the United States, the first time a major ICC event has been held in the country.

But Dominica's sports ministry said "in the best interest of all" that it withdraws.

"As a result, a decision was taken not to host any of the matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, as it would not be prudent for the Government of Dominica to commit to hosting these games."

Dominica's Windsor Park Sports Stadium was shortlisted for one group stage match and two games in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.    �AFP




