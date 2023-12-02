Victory against NZ will come as huge boost for us: Taijul

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam who played a key role in taking the side on the brink of a historic victory against New Zealand in their first match of World Test Championship believes this victory would come as a huge boost for them as they would play a good number of Test matches in the coming year.Taijul followed up his 4-109 in the first inning with another four-wicket haul in the second innings to reduce New Zealand to 113-7 in the chase of 332-run.With three wickets at hands, New Zealand still need 219 runs for a victory, which looked quite unlikely on an increasing deteriorating pitch."Beating a big team like New Zealand is always fun, it's different. We haven't won the game yet but we are trying our best," Taijul said after the day four game."When you would beat a big team, it will give you the confidence. It will change the team's environment. We'll play a number of Test matches in the coming year. So the win will help us.""Even in the morning the wicket did not appear to be so difficult. Our bowlers bowled very well. Losing big batters quickly has put them under pressure. I will not say that the wicket is very bad," Taijul stated, a thing that got endorsed by New Zealand left-spinner Ajaz Patel.For his ability to set up the batter, something he did against a modern great like Kane Williamson twice in this match, spin bowling coach Rangana Herath termed Taijul as a 'bowling leader' regardless of the presence of absence of Shakib Al Hasan."I have been playing for nine years. The team had confidence on me that maybe I could set him up and get out," he said."I stick to my plan always, no matter whether Shakib Al Hasan is with me or not. We have so many spinners. The plan is always same: some will take wickets some will stop runs. Had I stopped the runs, maybe Miraz or Nayeem would have got the wicket. Whether it is or not, what matters is whether we are playing well or not.". �BSS