Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Victory against NZ will come as huge boost for us: Taijul

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam who played a key role in taking the side on the brink of a historic victory against New Zealand in their first match of World Test Championship believes this victory would come as a huge boost for them as they would play a good number of Test matches in the coming year.

Taijul followed up his 4-109 in the first inning with another four-wicket haul in the second innings to reduce New Zealand to 113-7 in the chase of 332-run.

With three wickets at hands, New Zealand still need 219 runs for a victory, which looked quite unlikely on an increasing deteriorating pitch.

"Beating a big team like New Zealand is always fun, it's different. We haven't won the game yet but we are trying our best," Taijul said after the day four game.

"When you would beat a big team, it will give you the confidence. It will change the team's environment. We'll play a number of Test matches in the coming year. So the win will help us."

"Even in the morning the wicket did not appear to be so difficult. Our bowlers bowled very well. Losing big batters quickly has put them under pressure. I will not say that the wicket is very bad," Taijul stated, a thing that got endorsed by New Zealand left-spinner Ajaz Patel.

For his ability to set up the batter, something he did against a modern great like Kane Williamson twice in this match, spin bowling coach Rangana Herath termed Taijul as a 'bowling leader' regardless of the presence of absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

"I have been playing for nine years. The team had confidence on me that maybe I could set him up and get out," he said.

"I stick to my plan always, no matter whether Shakib Al Hasan is with me or not. We have so many spinners. The plan is always same: some will take wickets some will stop runs. Had I stopped the runs, maybe Miraz or Nayeem would have got the wicket. Whether it is or not, what matters is whether we are playing well or not.".    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Barca's Felix starts firing just in time for Atletico reunion
Struggling Lyon prepare for life after Grosso
Marouane Fellaini bids emotional farewell to Chinese football
Liverpool power into Europa League last 16, Brighton reach knockouts
Tigresses taste first win of the year
Dominica pull out of hosting T20 World Cup games
Victory against NZ will come as huge boost for us: Taijul


Latest News
After OCs, EC asks for transfer of UNOs to conduct upcoming elections smoothly
Fresh Israeli strikes kill 109 in Gaza
BFUJ, CUJ for cancellation of Mustafizur's nomination
Jhalakathi district BNP declares Shahjahan Omar persona non grata
EC begins scrutiny of nomination papers
Two killed in M'singh road crash
Cox's Bazar Express train crushes youth on the first day
We pride ourselves to fight all the way through: Ajaz Patel
EC orders transfer of all UNOs
Shakib replies to show cause notice
Most Read News
29 arrested in anti-narcotics drives
29 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Fugitive death convict arrested after long 30 years
29 killed after truce ends: Hamas-run health ministry
BNP expels two more leaders for violating party discipline
Train service on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins
Death row convict dies in Kashimpur jail
Woman killed after being hit by bike in city
Mother, daughter killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Noakhali
WB grants $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine for supporting social aid programs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft