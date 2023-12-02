Tigers three wickets away from historic Test win

Bangladesh have been sniffing victory against visiting New Zealand as the guests lost seven wickets to post 113 runs on the board chasing massive 332-run target at the end of Day-4 of the first of the two-match Test series.Resuming from overnight's 212 for three, Bangladesh were bowled out for 338 runs in their second innings. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto added just one run to his overnight's 104 while Mushdiqur Rahim resumed batting from 43, picked up his 27th Test fifty. He got out on 67.After departure of both the set batters, Bangladesh lost their rhythm and started losing wickets at regular intervals as none of Shahadat Hossain Dipu (18), Nurul Hasan Shohan (10), Nayeem Hasan (4), Taijul Islam (0) and Shoriful Islam (10) could stand against visiting bowlers on Friday morning.Mehidy Miraz was the exceptional. The proven combatant at any position, came to bat at seven and remain unbeaten on 50 off 76. It was the 5th Test half century for Miraz.Needing 332 to win, South Africa got jostle in the very first over of their 2nd batting innings as Bangladesh's lone pacer Shoriful stroke to send Tom Latham to the dugout even before opening the account. Man in-form Kane Williamson got out on 11, Henry Nicholls on two, Devon Conway on 22 as the Blackcaps had been in serious trouble losing four wickets to manage 46 runs.Bangladesh spinners continued hunting wickets as Tom Blundell (6), Glenn Phillips (12) and Kyle Jamieson (9) failed to show resistance against Tigers' whirlwinds. Daryl Mitchell was the man against the stream, who ended the day remaining unbeaten on 44 as Ish Sodhi was batting on seven.Taijul Islam hauled four wickets for 40 runs as Miraz, Nayeem and Shoriful shared the rest.Earlier, on Tuesday Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted 310 runs on the board ridding on the bat of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (86), Najmul Hossain Shanto (37), Mominul Haque (37), Nurul Hasan Shohan (29) and debutant Shahadat Hossain Dipu (24).Glenn Phillips notched four wickets for New Zealand as Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel shared two wickets each. Ish Sodhi picked the rest.New Zealand in reply, posted 317 runs in their first innings after Kane Williamson's 104 followed by 42 from Glenn Phillips and 41 from Henry Nicholls.The Tigers scored 338 runs in their 2nd innings ridding on the bat of Shanto (105), Mushfiq Rahim (67), Miraz (50) and Mominul (40).Patel clinched four wickets, Sodhi two, Phillips and Tim Southee got one wicket each.