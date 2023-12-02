Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers three wickets away from historic Test win

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Sports Reporter

Tigers three wickets away from historic Test win

Tigers three wickets away from historic Test win

Bangladesh have been sniffing victory against visiting New Zealand as the guests lost seven wickets to post 113 runs on the board chasing massive 332-run target at the end of Day-4 of the first of the two-match Test series.

Resuming from overnight's 212 for three, Bangladesh were bowled out for 338 runs in their second innings. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto added just one run to his overnight's 104 while Mushdiqur Rahim resumed batting from 43, picked up his 27th Test fifty. He got out on 67.

After departure of both the set batters, Bangladesh lost their rhythm and started losing wickets at regular intervals as none of Shahadat Hossain Dipu (18), Nurul Hasan Shohan (10), Nayeem Hasan (4), Taijul Islam (0) and Shoriful Islam (10) could stand against visiting bowlers on Friday morning.

Mehidy Miraz was the exceptional. The proven combatant at any position, came to bat at seven and remain unbeaten on 50 off 76. It was the 5th Test half century for Miraz.

Needing 332 to win, South Africa got jostle in the very first over of their 2nd batting innings as Bangladesh's lone pacer Shoriful stroke to send Tom Latham to the dugout even before opening the account. Man in-form Kane Williamson got out on 11, Henry Nicholls on two, Devon Conway on 22 as the Blackcaps had been in serious trouble losing four wickets to manage 46 runs.

Bangladesh spinners continued hunting wickets as Tom Blundell (6), Glenn Phillips (12) and Kyle Jamieson (9) failed to show resistance against Tigers' whirlwinds. Daryl Mitchell was the man against the stream, who ended the day remaining unbeaten on 44 as Ish Sodhi was batting on seven.

Taijul Islam hauled four wickets for 40 runs as Miraz, Nayeem and Shoriful shared the rest.

Earlier, on Tuesday Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted 310 runs on the board ridding on the bat of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (86), Najmul Hossain Shanto (37), Mominul Haque (37), Nurul Hasan Shohan (29) and debutant Shahadat Hossain Dipu (24).

Glenn Phillips notched four wickets for New Zealand as Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel shared two wickets each. Ish Sodhi picked the rest.

New Zealand in reply, posted 317 runs in their first innings after Kane Williamson's 104 followed by 42 from Glenn Phillips and 41 from Henry Nicholls.

The Tigers scored 338 runs in their 2nd innings ridding on the bat of Shanto (105), Mushfiq Rahim (67), Miraz (50) and Mominul (40).

Patel clinched four wickets, Sodhi two, Phillips and Tim Southee got one wicket each.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Barca's Felix starts firing just in time for Atletico reunion
Struggling Lyon prepare for life after Grosso
Marouane Fellaini bids emotional farewell to Chinese football
Liverpool power into Europa League last 16, Brighton reach knockouts
Tigresses taste first win of the year
Dominica pull out of hosting T20 World Cup games
Victory against NZ will come as huge boost for us: Taijul


Latest News
After OCs, EC asks for transfer of UNOs to conduct upcoming elections smoothly
Fresh Israeli strikes kill 109 in Gaza
BFUJ, CUJ for cancellation of Mustafizur's nomination
Jhalakathi district BNP declares Shahjahan Omar persona non grata
EC begins scrutiny of nomination papers
Two killed in M'singh road crash
Cox's Bazar Express train crushes youth on the first day
We pride ourselves to fight all the way through: Ajaz Patel
EC orders transfer of all UNOs
Shakib replies to show cause notice
Most Read News
29 arrested in anti-narcotics drives
29 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Fugitive death convict arrested after long 30 years
29 killed after truce ends: Hamas-run health ministry
BNP expels two more leaders for violating party discipline
Train service on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins
Death row convict dies in Kashimpur jail
Woman killed after being hit by bike in city
Mother, daughter killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Noakhali
WB grants $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine for supporting social aid programs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft