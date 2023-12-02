Economics of a wedding feast!!!

I know a man who was busier in noting down gifts than greeting guests at the wedding reception of his son. The man looked worried throughout the evening while smile was overflowing all around. He, however, joined others at the end of the day. Interestingly, the story didn't end there. Though the balance sheet of the ceremony matched for that day, a fresh liability kicked off. The man got entangled in an unwritten obligation of attending all the upcoming ceremonies of his surroundings with a cheque which needed to be more handsome or at least equal to the bill he was paid earlier.This is not that the man was unaware of the repercussions when he was planning to fill in the gap with money paid in the name of gift. In fact, what he has done is nothing but a natural action which leads someone to take risks while crossing a cracked bridge. The economic man here hopes that either the bridge will be repaired or an alternative route will be discovered during his return. The man of our story, however, was not so fortunate. His bridge of social prestige fell apart amid ever-growing indebtedness.The wedding feast is sometimes seen to take the shape of a business. I heard of an event where some sort of substance was mixed with the rice so that people can eat less and the ladder of profit can be climbed up. However, the concerned host witnessed his ladder of dignity touch the ground shortly.Ayn Rand once said that we can evade reality but we can't evade the consequence of evading reality. The men of our stories were acting like those businessmen who make bets that their money will come back, though the reality signals otherwise. The ill-fated men could have thought of saving schemes to finance the marriage feasts. Besides, the bridegrooms could have shared the expenditure themselves. After all, the first rule of finance has given the bridegroom enough liberty to save 20% of his income.Do we need to save for an unproductive event like a wedding feast? The answer lies in the freedom of choice. Let alone the feast, even the marriage itself is a matter of choice, isn't it? In some parts of the west, people see money in the marital status because the wage of the married male is higher than the wage of the never-married male.Can we think of a marriage without a feast or customs of gifting? Many people will love to present something when their near and dear ones start a new life. Moreover, the gifts often pertain to the commodities required for the new couple. So, the gift system is not bad at all. The problem arises when it is seen as mandatory. Once I heard a man yell at an invitee: "How stupid they are! Five of them ate in exchange of only six water glasses!''On the other hand, a feast is also not bad because many people will love to feed others. Again, there is no question with the system unless it is seen as mandatory. Some years back, I visited a furniture shop which was nearly vacant. Meanwhile, the proprietor was boasting of a great business year. The mystery, however, was revealed shortly. The man passed a great marriage season, not a great year. There is no doubt that our economy is somewhat swirled by the marriage events.So, marriage as well as its feast is good. Besides, people can spend if they wish. However, they should stay within their boundaries. According to an US study, the average cost of a wedding is $38,700 whereas $29,200 is spent for reception. The 51% of the wedding money is paid by the parents while 40% is borne by the couple and 9% by others.Whatever is the break up, the expenditure must be equal to the savings. The debt, direct or shadow as depicted in the introductory story, must be avoided. If there is no savings at hand while sitting for marriage, the cancellation of the feast from the wedding chart will be an act of rational economic man.The writer is a banker