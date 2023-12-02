Au revior

The tree is loosing the leavesThe leaves with the rough edgeThe leaves with the brown shadeThe leaves with scarsLeaves about to embrace death!The twigs know thatWith time, they will be filled with greenery.The twigs know thatIn no time, the buds of hope will regrow.Still, the tree bled!It bled with the immense painThe pain to lose the leavesThe brownish one with a scarWith a sign of defeat.As if the tree is my reflection on the mirror!I prolonged for the farewellWhen I knewThe "Au revior" was not meant for me!