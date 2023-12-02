Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Au revior

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Tahsina Inam Trisha

Au revior

Au revior

The tree is loosing the leaves
The leaves with the rough edge
The leaves with the brown shade
The leaves with scars
Leaves about to embrace death!
The twigs know that
With time, they will be filled with greenery.
The twigs know that
In no time, the buds of hope will regrow.
Still, the tree bled!
It bled with the immense pain
The pain to lose the leaves
The brownish one with a scar
With a sign of defeat.
As if the tree is my reflection on the mirror!
I prolonged for the farewell
When I knew
The "Au revior" was not meant for me!




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Downfall
Au revior
Farewell to Autumn
In the Light and Darkness
Color, Cloud & Sky
The Triumph of Penumbra
Walida Fatima


Latest News
After OCs, EC asks for transfer of UNOs to conduct upcoming elections smoothly
Fresh Israeli strikes kill 109 in Gaza
BFUJ, CUJ for cancellation of Mustafizur's nomination
Jhalakathi district BNP declares Shahjahan Omar persona non grata
EC begins scrutiny of nomination papers
Two killed in M'singh road crash
Cox's Bazar Express train crushes youth on the first day
We pride ourselves to fight all the way through: Ajaz Patel
EC orders transfer of all UNOs
Shakib replies to show cause notice
Most Read News
29 arrested in anti-narcotics drives
29 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Fugitive death convict arrested after long 30 years
29 killed after truce ends: Hamas-run health ministry
BNP expels two more leaders for violating party discipline
Train service on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins
Death row convict dies in Kashimpur jail
Woman killed after being hit by bike in city
Mother, daughter killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Noakhali
WB grants $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine for supporting social aid programs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft