Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 111
Tahsina Inam Trisha
The tree is loosing the leaves The leaves with the rough edge The leaves with the brown shade The leaves with scars Leaves about to embrace death!
The twigs know that With time, they will be filled with greenery. The twigs know that In no time, the buds of hope will regrow. Still, the tree bled! It bled with the immense pain The pain to lose the leaves The brownish one with a scar With a sign of defeat. As if the tree is my reflection on the mirror! I prolonged for the farewell When I knew The "Au revior" was not meant for me!