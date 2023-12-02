Farewell to Autumn

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 56
Rubab Abdullah
As Autumn nears its end, the gentle rustling of leaves, As they dance with the wind, produces a somber melody That resonates through the air. Amidst occasional showers of the season, Weary leaves savor the final raindrops
Like a fading soul seeking peace before eternal rest.
The busy streets, once full of life and noise, Now have an eerie calmness occasionally Interrupted by passing cars. As the days pass,daylight dwindles And darkness extends its reach, A deep longing fills the air.
Amidst the somber ambiance, there is a deep acceptance. Autumn, tired and worn, gracefully acknowledges the end of its reign And eagerly embraces the upcoming rest. It finds comfort in the knowledge that, Like the ever-changing seasons, It will soon be revitalized in the vibrant hues of Spring.