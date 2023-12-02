In the Light and Darkness

In the evening's dimness,
From the heart of darkness,
The ancient sun starts to stretch-
For the game of light and darkness.
A sacred soul turns into vile:
Hires a ma'am to release his wail;
Finds a route without light;
Takes her face under his waist.
Next morning, the sun sets.
The vile hides behind the veil;
The angelappears anewto spread-
The light into the hearts of darkness.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft