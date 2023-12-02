Make your long distance relationship last

Making a relationship last is a challenging mission these days, so you must be sure that the time, effort, and energy will be worth it in the end.There are so many things that can go wrong in a relationship, and you may wonder how to make your relationship last. Most of the time, it's all about how you two manage to overcome conflicts and misunderstandings.We are talking about the magical feeling of love here - your love, their love, and your love together. It all sounds so magical and romantic when you're thinking about it, but there's no clear road to make the flame between the two of you last forever.Usually, after the first months of the relationship, when you start to know each other better and better, and you start feeling familiar and comfortable with each other, the flame begins to fade away little by little. You need to know that this is normal - it's all part of the process.Anyhow, the trick is how you make the flame of love blast over and over again.Be communicativeYou should share your feelings with your partners without thinking of being judged. Talk about problems that make you feel sad if you are aiming for a long-lasting relationship. Discuss your life, what makes you feel down.Support your partner and make them believe in themselves. Healthy communication between partners helps you in your personal and professional growth. Communication is one of the critical factors in the list of what makes a relationship last.Give each other spaceIt is not necessary to share everything with your partner. Apart from your partner, your life should also revolve around other essential factors such as your work, family, and friends.It would be best if you were not dependent on each other for every single minute of the day.Give each other enough space to let them live their life. Enjoy your company, and make yourself happy. Give your suggestions only when your partner asks for your help to foster a long-lasting relationship.Respect each other's opinionsDisagreements in relationships are common and nothing to worry about. It is important to remember that no one wants to win or lose in the relationship. Both of you need to respect each other's opinions.Arguments, when made healthily, can help give another person a better perspective. Make sure your partner knows you want the best for them and you and that you respect their opinion, even when you may disagree with it.Trust is the key to a healthy relationshipThere is no relationship without trust, at least not one that would last. Most relationship "dramas" are caused because of the lack of trust and self-confidence. So, learning to trust your partner is learning how to make a lasting, healthy relationship.Be honest with your partner to bring transparency to your relationship. Do not hide or lie to them about the crucial things in life and the relationship. Being truthful always and making an effort to let them believe in you are the signs of a lasting relationship.Appreciate the small thingsYou don't need to show love to your partner only on special occasions. You should appreciate them on normal days by giving some special gifts, encouraging them when it comes to their work, or just by being available for them when they need you.Feeling appreciated by the person you love is an essential key for long-lasting relationshipsSpend some quality time togetherDo things that make you feel closer to each other. Watch tv shows, movies, go on a road trip, spend some quality time together, and make some memories to cherish for a lifetime. It is essential to take a break from your routine life and make time for each other.You may spend the whole day with each other and still do nothing to spend quality time. Do what makes you happy. Don't always be involved in productive work. Sometimes, you need to do silly and random things to have fun together.Take responsibilityA relationship can't last if one of the partners isn't mature enough to take responsibility for their actions and outcomes. At one point or another, this issue will consume the other. If both partners take responsibility for every decision they make, then there will be no issue.PatiencePatience is also essential in any relationship as we all evolve and overcome problems in our ways and rhythm.Understanding where your partner is coming from, being supportive of things they do, and standing by them patiently, even when the going gets tough - are some of the ways you can make the relationship long-lasting.Be understandingTo respect your lover, you must first understand the reasons behind their needs, priorities, and so on. But what both of you must realize is that you two are different and that neither of you is perfect.Make each other a priorityAnother component that you will want to make sure you include to have a relationship that lasts is reciprocal priorities. This means that both of you make each other a priority. Your partner needs to be first on your list, above the children, above your parents, and above your work obligations.That doesn't mean neglecting the other things on your list. It means showing gratitude every day towards this important person in your life.Don't play the blame gameIt is easy to find someone to blame for everything that goes wrong. More often than not, we blame our partners for most wrong things in the relationship or even otherwise. Playing the blame game does no one any good.If you wonder how to make your relationship last, remember at the time of arguments that it is not you vs. them, but it is you both vs. the problem. Instead of blaming them, you can try to watch out for your mistakes and try to be a better person for the sake of making the relationship last long.Learn to listenSo many of us listen not to understand but to reply. It is vital that your partner feels heard and understood at all times when they are with you. Try to understand their perspective, and sometimes, just let them talk if you want to make your relationship last.Do not provide advice or solutions, but listen. If your partner feels they cannot vent their heart out to you, the chance of a long-term relationship diminishes.Respect their family and friendsFamily and friends are an essential part of a person's life. It is also crucial for most people that their partner respects these people. Even if you do not get along with some people from those groups, make sure you are respectful towards them.If you do not wish to attend parties or events with them, make it clear to your partner, and they will understand. However, remaining respectful either way is the key to a long-lasting relationship.Pause between argumentsSometimes arguments between couples can turn sour, so much so that if more words are said, the damages can be irreparable. If you and your partner are fighting about something and the argument starts to take a wrong turn, pause.Politely ask them to continue the conversation when both of you have calmed down. This is one of the most crucial long-lasting relationship tips.Do not bring up separation as an option frequentlyIf you want long-term relationship tips, one of the most important ones is not talking about a breakup every time something goes wrong. Doing this may give your partner the impression that you want to leave as soon as things get tough.Do not talk about separation unless it is precisely what is on your mind, and you are sure that is what you want.Do not be indifferent to future plansIf you build long-lasting relationships, especially romantically, you cannot be indifferent to future plans that your partner has or is making. You not only need to participate but also make sure you align them with yours.Do not be hesitant to compromiseRelationships are a lot of work, but all that work is worth it if there is love. More often than not, you will find that you and your partner need to make certain compromises to make the relationship work and last long.If you are hesitant to compromise, long-lasting relationships may not be your cup of tea.A happy relationship works when you both agree with these facts about the relationship. If you are worried about how to make your relationship last, make your partner your friend for life, and conquer the world together.Life is meant to be happy when you both decide to be together. No matter how hard the situation becomes, you need to stick to each other and enjoy the rollercoaster ride.