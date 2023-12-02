Video
Escapade Reloaded

Wander Woman's flagship even with 100 female

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Women's Own Report

Wander Woman's flagship even with 100 female

Wander Woman's flagship even with 100 female

Wander Woman, an avant-garde travel platform dedicated to women, successfully hosted the much-anticipated and the signature event Escapade Reloaded from November 24 to November 25 at the Mati-ta.

It is known to be the largest activity camp in South Asia. This was the 5th time Wander Woman has organized this activity based event and every time they try to add more surprises for their participants.

The event, powered by Prime Bank Neera and in association with Mati-ta, saw unwavering support from the Tourism Board of Bangladesh and Tourist Police for security purposes. The event was a massive success for having partners as Ice Today, Radio Shadhin 92.4 FM, Savoy, Bruvana, Grameen Danone, Checkmate Events, Costumiere by Zubaida, and Saimon Holidays.

The two-day event kicked off with the participants arriving early in the morning at Mati-ta, immersing themselves in a scrumptious breakfast. After settling into their tents and rooms, the adventure commenced with a series of meticulously coordinated activities by the Mati-ta team, ensuring the utmost safety. Divided into four teams, each led by a charismatic leader, participants enthusiastically engaged in activities such as Ziplining, Human Foosball, Tree Topping, Quick step, and Archery. After that a delicious lunch followed, offering a moment of respite before delving into the next round of exhilarating activities.

The highlight of the event was the gracious presence of Shaila Abedin, Head of Affluent Banking and Women Banking at Prime Bank, as the chief guest. Ms. Abedin delivered an inspiring speech on empowerment, emphasizing the collaborative efforts of Neera and Wander Woman in providing enhanced opportunities for women in Bangladesh. The event was also graced by the CEO and founder of Mati-ta, Munal Mahmood, without whom the event wouldn't be as outstanding as it was. She ensured that all arrangements were in order and even arranged some out of the box activities for the participants.

The event also featured a delicious snack session and a high-spirited game of pillow passing in the sprawling lawn, setting the stage for an electrifying DJ night. Participants danced the night away with fervor, followed by a heartwarming dinner accompanied by soulful songs and captivating stories.

The following day commenced with an invigorating hiking expedition around the resort, culminating in a closing ceremony where Sabira Mehrin Saba, CEO of Wander Woman, expressed gratitude to the participants for making Escapade Reloaded a resounding success. Ms. Saba extended her best wishes to all and reinforced Wander Woman's commitment to organizing more events that empower and inspire women.

Wander Woman remains dedicated to creating opportunities for women to explore their potential, fostering a spirit of camaraderie, and unlocking new realms of adventure and empowerment. The success of Escapade Reloaded serves as a testament to the organization's commitment to providing unique and enriching experiences for women in Bangladesh.




