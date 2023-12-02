Honey Lemon Tea

Ingredients:v 1 tbsp (15 mL) of lemon juicev 2 tbsps (30 mL) of honeyv 1 cup (240 mL) of hot waterv 1 black tea bagv Slice of lemon for garnish (optional)Method:1. Bring 1 cup (240 mL) of water to a boil and put it into a mug.2. A black tea bag in the hot water for 3-4 minutes. After the tea has steeped, remove the bag from the mug. If you don't like the taste or don't want the caffeine from black tea, you can skip this step entirely.3. Stir honey and lemon juice into the hot water.4. Add a fresh slice of lemon to the mug for an additional garnish.