Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Honey Lemon Tea

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Honey Lemon Tea

Honey Lemon Tea

Ingredients:
v    1 tbsp (15 mL) of lemon juice
v    2 tbsps (30 mL) of honey
v    1 cup (240 mL) of hot water
v    1 black tea bag
v    Slice of lemon for garnish (optional)

Method:
1.    Bring 1 cup (240 mL) of water to a boil and put it into a mug.
2.    A black tea bag in the hot water for 3-4 minutes. After the tea has steeped, remove the bag from the mug. If you don't like the taste or don't want the caffeine from black tea, you can skip this step entirely.
3.    Stir honey and lemon juice into the hot water.
4.    Add a fresh slice of lemon to the mug for an additional garnish.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Men's long sleeves shirts in winter
Honey Lemon Tea
Orange Autumn Tea
Radisson Blu Dhaka gives donation to BERDO
Travel bloggers unite at Dhaka Regency
Bishworang lunches new collection 'Nouka'
Benefits of having lemon ginger tea
TECNO unveils universal tone imaging technology


Latest News
After OCs, EC asks for transfer of UNOs to conduct upcoming elections smoothly
Fresh Israeli strikes kill 109 in Gaza
BFUJ, CUJ for cancellation of Mustafizur's nomination
Jhalakathi district BNP declares Shahjahan Omar persona non grata
EC begins scrutiny of nomination papers
Two killed in M'singh road crash
Cox's Bazar Express train crushes youth on the first day
We pride ourselves to fight all the way through: Ajaz Patel
EC orders transfer of all UNOs
Shakib replies to show cause notice
Most Read News
29 arrested in anti-narcotics drives
29 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Fugitive death convict arrested after long 30 years
29 killed after truce ends: Hamas-run health ministry
BNP expels two more leaders for violating party discipline
Train service on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins
Death row convict dies in Kashimpur jail
Woman killed after being hit by bike in city
Mother, daughter killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Noakhali
WB grants $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine for supporting social aid programs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft