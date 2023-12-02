Honey Lemon Tea

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 109
Ingredients: v 1 tbsp (15 mL) of lemon juice v 2 tbsps (30 mL) of honey v 1 cup (240 mL) of hot water v 1 black tea bag
v Slice of lemon for garnish (optional)
Method: 1. Bring 1 cup (240 mL) of water to a boil and put it into a mug. 2. A black tea bag in the hot water for 3-4 minutes. After the tea has steeped, remove the bag from the mug. If you don't like the taste or don't want the caffeine from black tea, you can skip this step entirely. 3. Stir honey and lemon juice into the hot water. 4. Add a fresh slice of lemon to the mug for an additional garnish.