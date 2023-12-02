Video
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:21 AM
Orange Autumn Tea

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Ingredients :
v    6 cups Water
v    1 tsp whole Cloves
v    1 (1 in.) piece stick Cinnamon
v    6 Tea Bags
v    3/4 cup Orange Juice
v    1/2 cup White Sugar
v    1/4 cup Pineapple Juice
v    2 tbsps Lemon Juice

Method:
1. Get a large pot and add in your cinnamon, cloves, and water.
2. Get everything boiling then shut the heat.
3. Combine in the tea bags and let the mix sit with no heat for 6 mins then take out the cloves, tea bags, and cinnamon.
4. Now combine the lemon juice, orange juice, pineapple juice, and sugar in a separate pot and get everything boiling and let it cook until the sugar is combined completely.
5. Combine both pots to make your tea.
6. Enjoy.





