Orange Autumn Tea

Ingredients :v 6 cups Waterv 1 tsp whole Clovesv 1 (1 in.) piece stick Cinnamonv 6 Tea Bagsv 3/4 cup Orange Juicev 1/2 cup White Sugarv 1/4 cup Pineapple Juicev 2 tbsps Lemon JuiceMethod:1. Get a large pot and add in your cinnamon, cloves, and water.2. Get everything boiling then shut the heat.3. Combine in the tea bags and let the mix sit with no heat for 6 mins then take out the cloves, tea bags, and cinnamon.4. Now combine the lemon juice, orange juice, pineapple juice, and sugar in a separate pot and get everything boiling and let it cook until the sugar is combined completely.5. Combine both pots to make your tea.6. Enjoy.