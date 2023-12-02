Radisson Blu Dhaka gives donation to BERDO

Brig Gen Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan, psc (Retd), Chief Executive Officer, Sena Hotel Developments Limited Duco E. De Vries, Cluster General Manager, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden & Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View and other key members of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden took part in a Cheque Handover Ceremony with Mr. Md. SaidulHuq, Executive Director, Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organization (BERDO) at the hotel's premises.Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development organization (BERDO) is working for the developments of the visual impairment community in Bangladesh by providing with residential school for blind children, computer training, braille library, community based rehabilitation and job placements.They also put their efforts to empower the differently able people by promoting rights, broader access through capacity development, service delivery and resource mobilization at local and national level.Under the Responsible Business Initiative, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden believes in coming forward by sponsoring and donating for the visually impaired people and helping them to contribute to the community and national economy.