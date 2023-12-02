Video
Saturday, 2 December, 2023
Travel bloggers unite at Dhaka Regency

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Travel bloggers unite at Dhaka Regency

Travel bloggers unite at Dhaka Regency

The popular five star hotel Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort hosted "Dhaka Regency Presents Travel Vloggers' Meetup 2023" for the first time with all renowned & popular travel influencers & Blogger at its most popular outlet "Grill on the Skyline" On November 25, offered an ideal backdrop for this convergence of travel enthusiasts, showcasing world-class hospitality and facilities. This event aimed to bring together influential travel bloggers from around the country to exchange insights, experiences, and foster meaningful connections within the travel community.

The names of the YouTube channels of the bloggers who attended the meet-up are Araf Intisar Dipto, Bangladeshi Food Reviewer, Dr. Foodie, Dr. Salman Mahi Ruhul Kawser, LabibHossain Joy, Labib Ittihadul, Low Cost Tour Suggestion, Mixer's World, Nayan Majumder, Petuk Couple, Salahuddin Sumon, Sayem's World, Shapan on Board, Travel With Shishir Deb.

In present times, the necessity of a paid guide is diminishing due to social media. YouTube, Facebook, and numerous travel blogs regarding tours, are very organized guidelines which are much better alternatives to hiring a tour guide.
 
The Travel Meet-Up Season - 1 at Dhaka Regency was a resounding success, uniting passionate individuals and fostering collaborations within the vibrant travel blogging community.

This event was inaugurated with cake cutting with the presence of renowned travel bloggers& influencers and also with the associates of Dhaka Regency. Tiham Traveller and TravelWithAnib were not present at the meet-up due to unavoidable circumstances.




