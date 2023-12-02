Bishworang lunches new collection 'Nouka'

Bishworang, a renowned fashion brand lunches a new collection with the theme of Boat.
Bangladeshis a riverine country. So, Boat is our country's cultural tradition.
To welcome winter season, fashion house Bishworang has launched its brand new collection titled 'Nouka'. For more than 29 years, Bishworang has been a pioneer in creating beautiful festive wear.
To embrace this season, this folk motifs have been introduced to the saree, panjabi, salwar-kamiz, fatua, shirts and T-shirts of Bishworang.
