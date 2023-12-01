BNP, allies call 9th 48-hr blockade from Sunday

BNP-led opposition on Thursday called 9th 48-hour countrywide blockade from Sunday morning.BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the road-rail-waterway blockade at a virtual pressbriefing.He said in protest against the polls schedule, the blockade will begin at 6am on Sunday and end at 6m on Tuesday.He said that BNP's likeminded parties would simultaneously take part in the blockade.Rizvi said that the blockade has been called to mount pressure on the government to quit, hold the next election under a non-party neutral government and release BNP leaders and activists, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.He said, "We will continue our movement until victory is achieved."Rizvi thanked the country's people and the opposition leaders and activists for making their hartal a success.