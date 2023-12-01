Political landscape unsettled as AL promises seat distribution talks with allies

In the last three national elections, ruling Awami League contested the polls with its allies in the Grand Alliance and 14-Party Alliance. Most of the 14-Party Alliance leaders had contested the polls with 'Boat' symbol, which is AL's symbol.Among others, Jatiya Party (Ershad-Quader) and Jatiya Party (Manju), Bangladesh Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod), Bikalpo Dhara, Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal and Gana Azadi League were its partners including others.While announcing the candidacy for contesting January 7 elections on November 27, Awami League has not considered any names from its alliance partners and declared its candidates for 298 seats against the 300 parliamentary seats across the country, though the alliances are not abolished yet.While announcing the AL candidates for this election, it has given up two seats. The seats are- Jasod's Hanaul Haq Inu's Kushtia-2 and Jatiya Party's AKM Selim Oeman's Narayanganj-5. No one the other alliance partners have got any seats this time.Same time, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader stated in various programmes and his speeches that it doesn't need any alliance anymore. If they need it in future, they will form alliance.Being deprived of getting nomination as Boat symbol candidate, most leaders of the 14-Party Alliance have expressed their frustrations and declared separate candidates from their own parties in some constituencies where they have adequate competent candidates.Same time, they have tried to communicate with the Awami League's high command and express their resentment as they have accompanies the ruling government since its three consecutive tenures during the polls and running the government.Following the resentment of the alliance partners, Obaidul Quader changed his stance and assuring that members of the 14-party alliance still have the opportunity to get nominations from the AL led alliance."Members of the alliance should not be disheartened. The 14-party alliance has not been dissolved and they still have time to get nominations for seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections," he added.Though most of alliance partners, especially the leaders of 14 party alliance want to contest the polls with boat symbol again, the AL leaders want them to contest with their own symbol, so that the government can show the international community's that the polls is inclusive and participatory one even after boycotting by the major opposition BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies.In this situation, uncertainty among the alliance partners hasn't yet been removed. Rather, the situation is worsening as most of alliance partners have showed their mixed reactions.Regarding the issue, some of the 14-Party Alliance leaders claimed that the time of nomination for the alliance is not yet over. Every time, AL President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seats with the alliance partners after announcement of polls schedules. But, she hasn't yet sit with them this time.Workers' Party President Rashed Khan Menon said, "Nothing yet discussed about consensus among the parties for contesting the polls. But, the ruling AL has given assurance of discussing the matter and distribution of seats among the partners. Let's see the situation."Shirin Akter, general secretary to the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, said, "AL finalized its seat without consensus. Consensus can be made in the meeting of 14-party alliance meeting. We are waiting to see the overall situation.""We are hopeful that the AL president will sit with us soon and give up come seats for the alliance partners. Hope that the PM will convene a meeting soon and sit with us to resolve the problems," Dilip Borua, general secretary to the Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, told this correspondent.Bangladesh Tariqat Federation Chairman Nojibul Bashar Maijbhandari said, "We had a decision the the polls will be contested together with alliance partners. Decision of individual election hasn't yet been taken. The Pm hasn't yet called us. Hope, the PM will call us and taken decision soon."Gana Azadi League President SK Sikder said that nothing is final yet about the election. "Decision will be finalized when the PM will sit with the 14 party leaders. It would be held soon."