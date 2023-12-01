Hartal draws poor public response

Nationwide down to dusk hartal imposed by BNP and its like-minded political parties on Thursday drew poor public response as all government and private offices, business entities and public transport remained functional as usual like normal working days across the country, including the capital city Dhaka.The hartal could not mark any impact on people's daily life as offices, courts, business industries, shopping malls and shops were kept open and drew the usual people gathering. Availability of public transport was almost normal, similar to working days across the country.While roaming across the city, it was observed that all kinds of offices and service provider institutions were open and functioning as usual.Different moods of vehicles, including buses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, private cars, motorcycles, minibuses, and rickshaws, were seen plying, facilitating the commuters' mobility across the city.Some traffic points in the city witnessed a huge pressure of vehicular movement at different times of the day.All public transport were seen carrying passengers at full capacity, like other working days, as law enforcement agencies remained alert to ensure security for commuters.Apart from passenger-carrying vehicles, goods-laden trucks and cargos were seen operating at different parts of the capital.Besides, inter-district buses were seen operating their trips as per their normal time schedules. It was observed that buses from different transport companies were leaving different terminals, including Sayedabad, Mohakhali and Gabtoli, for different parts of the country. �BSS