Friday, 1 December, 2023, 2:05 AM
14-party leaders can still get nomination from AL-led alliance: Quader

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday assured that the members of the 14-party alliance still have the opportunity to get nominations from the AL-led alliance.

"Members of the alliance should not be disheartened. The 14-party alliance has not been dissolved and they still have time to get nominations for seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections," Obaidul Quader said in a press briefing at the party President's office in Dhanmondi on Thursday.

Regarding US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas's recent move about Bangladesh's election, Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "There are some diplomatic norms. I think the diplomat (Peter Haas) will behave by maintaining his limit. He should not take the side or against any political party."

In response to query about inviting BNP to join the election, the AL General Secretary said, "We have always called BNP to contest the polls. But, they haven't heard it.

After BNP's final stance, there was no scope for Awami League to invite them."
Regarding election observers, he said, "Despite the confusion over the election, hundreds of observers will arrive.

Though the United Nations (UN) hasn't yet decided to send observers, observers from the United States, European Union (EU) and many more countries will come. So we are not worried."

"The US and the EU want peaceful participatory election. We also agreed with them and want to hold a participatory and peaceful election," Quader assured.

In response to a query about Opposition Leader in the Parliament Raushan Ershad's abstention in the upcoming election, Obaidul Quader said, "Her (Raushan Ershad) decision not to go for election was her personal choice and did not reflect the views of the Jatiya Party."

Raushan, the chief patron of Jatiya Party, has decided not to participate in upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls as party leaders have been 'undermined.'

He also claimed that participation of the Trinamool BNP and Jatiya Party was a surprise of this election and more surprises may yet come.     

Urging the AL leaders and activists to abide by the election code of conducts duly, he said, "Awami League wants to hold a free, fair and peaceful nation election. To ensure it, cooperation from all corners including the party leaders and activists is needed. The voters, especially the women voters, are much interested about the election. The upcoming election wouldn't be a voter less polls."

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were also present at the meeting.

On November 15, the Election Commission announced that the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on January 7.

The ruling Awami League welcomed the EC announcement, saying it goes in line with the constitution and elections will be held accordingly.

Rejecting the election schedule, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi warned that the country was now headed towards an "inevitable conflict."




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
