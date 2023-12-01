Video
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 2:05 AM
Home Front Page

12 candidates including Shakib show-caused for flouting polls code

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

More than 12 candidates including three ministers, several MPs and Bangladesh National Cricket Team captain Shakib Al Hasan were served show-cause notices by the Election Commission for violating electoral rules while submitting nomination papers to the returning officer's offices across the country.

According to the Election Commission (EC), they were served show-notices for violating electoral rules.

The ministers and state minister, who were served show cause notices, are- Jute and Textile Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Narayangaj-1), State Minister for Disaster

Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman (Dhaka-19) and State Minister for Youth and Sports Jahid Ahsan Rasel (Gazipur-2).
Golam Dastagir Gazi was served show-cause notice for holding showdown with armed cadres while submitting his nomination form.

AL candidate for Magura-1 Sakib Al Hasan submitted his nomination at Magura Deputy Commissioner's office along with his supporters violating the rules.

AL advisory council member and candidate for Narsingdi-5 Rajiuddin Ahmed Raju, AL candidate for Gazipur-5 Meher Afroze Chumki, Jatiya Party candidate for Dhaka-6 Kazi Firoz Rashid were served notices for huge show-down while  submitting their nomination papers.

In Faridpur, independent candidate Mojinur Rahman chwodhury Nixon for Faridpur-4 has been given notice for violating rules. He has been asked to appear physically before the returning officer at 3pm on Friday.

In the Chattogram, AL candidate for Chattogram-16 seat Mostafizur Rahman assaulted journalists during his submission of nomination papers. The EC served him notice for using violence against journalists.

AL candidates Nur Uddin Nayan of Laksmipur-2 and Golam Faruk Pinku of Laksmipur-3 and Jatiya Party candidate for Sunamganj-4 Peer Fajlur Rahman have also been given notice for the same reason.




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
