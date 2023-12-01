Nothing to worry about the US Presidential Memorandum : Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said there is nothing to worry about the US "Presidential Memorandum on Advancing Worker Rights" as Bangladeshi exports get market access for quality, competitive pricing and timely delivery."The US private sector itself buys our products. Our exporters are smart and dynamic, I have faith in them," he told reporters when asked about outcomes of the meeting between Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and US envoy Peter Haas.US Ambassador Haas and FS Momen met at the State Guesthouse in the morning to discuss bilateral ties. Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran was also present.The envoys did not speak to waiting reporters after the meeting. "It was a routine one to discuss ongoing developments," the US Embassy said later.Momen however said the US purchases Bangladeshi goods due to their high quality, low cost and timely shipment. Even Chinese products are in US stores, he noted, adding that Bangladesh welcomes good initiatives for the labor sector."If they take a good policy for labour that would be great. I hope the rich US takes steps on climate and migration too," the Minister remarked.About the Commerce Ministry letter highlighting potential fallout, Momen claimed unawareness and blamed some people's lack of patriotism. Bangladesh does not want any hindrance to its development journey, he maintained.On the Foreign Secretary-envoy meeting, he termed it a routine one following the ambassador's return from holiday.Earlier, the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington warned the recent US memorandum has political reasons to cause alarm, as it allows tools like sanctions and penalties citing labor rights.The November 16 memorandum signals potential actions against Bangladesh "on the excuse of labor issues", which needs priority attention, the Embassy's letter said.