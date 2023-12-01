2,741 aspirants from 30 political parties submit candidature 

Some 2,741 aspirants from 30 registered political parties and other independent candidates for the 300 constituencies have submitted nomination papers for the 12th general election.Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said on Thursday, there is no chance to extend the date for submission of nomination papers for the election scheduled for January 7.In Feni-3 the highest 40 candidates submitted nomination papers while the lowest 4 was recorded in 12 constituencies.Among the 2,741 aspirants 21 submitted their nomination papers online.According to Election Commission total 369 persons registered for submitting nomination papers online but only 21 completed the submission.The EC earlier said online submission of nomination would help prevent violations of the electoral code of conduct as many candidates come to the returning officers in processions to collect or submit nomination papers.Jahangir Alam said, "Deadline for submitting nomination papers till 4 pm on Thursday has passed.Therefore, the Election Commission of Bangladesh thinks that there is no opportunity to extend the schedule of the 12th National Parliament election."He said the candidates have submitted their nomination papers to the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer. We will be able to tell you in details on Friday about the filing of nomination papers.He said, "Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs had met him regarding the observance of the code of conduct.""Especially the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said the law and order situation is under control," he added."Besides, some candidates have been summoned by our election inquiry committee for violating the code of conduct at some constituencies. Executive Magistrates and Returning Officers are working to control the code of conduct," he added.In response to the question from journalists, whether election will be participatory without BNP, he replied, "All of you understand this."Thursday the last date for submission of nomination papers and the nomination papers submitted in the stipulated time will be scrutinized between December 1 and 4.The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17, according to the elections schedule.The candidates could appeal against the Returning Officers (ROs) decisions between December 6 and 15.The ROs will distribute electoral symbols among candidates on December 18 and the candidates will be able to conduct their electioneering from 8:00am on December 18 to January 5.