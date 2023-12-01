Video
Friday, 1 December, 2023
Home Front Page

Shahjahan Omar to contest polls with AL ticket

BNP expels him

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Shahjahan Omar to contest polls with AL ticket

Shahjahan Omar to contest polls with AL ticket

BNP Vice Chairman Barrister Shahjahan Omar submitted nomination paper on Thursday afternoon as an Awami League (AL) candidate for Jhalakathi-1 constituency.

Speaking to reporters at his office at Karwan Bazar UTC, Shahjahan said, "I resigned from BNP and joined Awami League and got its nomination for Jhalkathi-1 constituency."

Biplab Barua, AL's office secretary confirmed the report.

Shahjahan was arrested in a case filed for setting a bus on fire in Dhaka's New Market area on November 4. On Wednesday (November 29), Shahajahan was released on bail from Kashimpur Central Jail.

Farhana Yasmin, assistant returning officer of Rajapur upazila, said that Shahssjahan submitted his nomination paper for Jhalakathi-1 online as an AL nominee.

Menwhile, BNP expelled Shahjahan Omar for violating party discipline by opting to contest the polls with Awami League ticket.
He has been expelled from all the party posts, read a press release issued by BNP today. His primary membership in the party has also been revoked.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi signed the press release.

Earlier, BH Harun, the incumbent AL MP from the constituency, had also submitted his nomination paper as an Awami league candidate.

Shahjahan was the only individual to get bail after the arrest.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, former Home Minister and former Bangladesh Air Force Chief of Staff Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury have been denied bail all of them were arrested on October 28.




