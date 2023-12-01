Video
Actress Mahi, husband exonerated from DSA case

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Court Correspondent

Actress Mahiya Mahi and her husband Rakib Sarkar were exonerated from a case filed against them under the Digital Security Act (DSA) on Thursday.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat issued the order after the he did not take the case into cognizance for lack of sufficient merit  in the case, said Tribunal PP Nazrul Islam Shamim.

Earlier on March 17, Rokon Mia, Sub Inspector of Bhason Police Station of Gazipur district filed a case under DSA against Mahiya Mahi and her husband Rakib Sarkar on charges of defaming the police during a Facebook live session.

A day later she was sent to jail by a Gazipur court in the case.



