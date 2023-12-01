Charge hearing against Kubra on January 28

The charge hearing against Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra will be held on January 28 in two separate cases filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).Khadijatul Kubra, a brilliant student of Political Science at Jagannath University has been released on bail on November 20 after languishing in jail for 450 days.Thursday was fixed for hearing on framing charge in the cases.Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat deferred the hearing on framing charge as the defence lawyer sought time for hearing.In October 2020, police filed two cases against Khadijatul and retired Maj Delowar Hossain at the Kalabagan and New Market police stations for spreading anti-government propaganda and harming Bangladesh's reputation.Police arrested Khadijatul on September 17 in 2022. She has been imprisoned since then.Khadija was 17 when the cases were filed under the Digital Security Act in 2020, but the case was filed showing her as an adult, according to her lawyer.Khadija was 17 when the cases were filed under the Digital Security Act in 2020, but the case was filed showing her as an adult, according to her lawyer.