Judgement on Mirza Abbas deferred to Dec 12

The judgement in a corruption case against BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas was deferred to December 12.Thursday was fixed for delivering the judgement in the graft case.The judgement was not prepared to deliver. Judge Manjurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 passed the deferment order.On November 22, the court fixed Thursday to deliver the judgement in the case on completion of arguments of both the prosecution and defence sides.The case against Mirza Abbas is that he concealed information about Tk 7.54 crore and illegally accumulated wealth amounting to over Tk 57.26 lakh.