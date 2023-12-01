Video
No threats to polls : IGP

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent


Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has downplayed concerns over potential security threats before Bangladesh's 12th national polls.  

Despite BNP-led opposition shutdowns and blockades, police have worked diligently to ensure public safety and a semblance of normal daily life, according to the IGP.
 
He said the police will keep working as per the Election Commission's direction to maintain order and enable a conducive environment for free and fair elections.

Asked about ongoing BNP-led antigovernment programs, the IGP said police are cracking down on criminals fomenting unrest through arson and vandalism.  

The police are also coordinating with intelligence agencies to uphold law and order ahead of elections, he added while speaking to reporters after an EC meeting in Dhaka Thursday.



