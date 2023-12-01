BNP, liked-minded parties demand cancellation of polls schedule

The BNP and like-minded parties, which have been on a simultaneous movement, on Thursday demanded the cancellation of the schedule for the 12th parliamentary election announced by the Election Commission.They made the demand at a joint meeting at the auditorium of Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad, said a press release.The opposition parties alleged that the government is trying to hold another one-sided election as per its blueprint, ignoring people's demands.They also said the government and the ruling party foiled the rallies of BNP and other opposition parties on October 28 by carrying out planned incidents of violence and sabotage on October 28.They also alleged that the government has been arresting, repressing and suppressing the opposition leaders and activists for over a month by putting the blame for the violence onto them. "They (govt) have established a reign of terror across the country.""We're observing with astonishment that the government is trying to arrange another lopsided election like 2014 and 2018 as per its blueprint, ignoring a mass demand for its resignation.To implement this political agenda of the government, and its cohorts the Election Commission announced the schedule for holding the 12th National Parliament election on January 7, 2024," the press release reads. UNB