Friday, 1 December, 2023, 2:04 AM
Home Back Page

Commercial train on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins today

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 30: The movement of commercial train on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail route will begin on Friday for the first time in the history after dreaming for one and a half century of the residents of Southern Chattogram and the tourist city of Cox's Bazar.

Train ticket sales for the Cox's Bazar Express on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route started at 8am on November 23. Shortly after the sales began, all tickets from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar for the three days were sold out on the Bangladesh Railway online ticketing partner, Shohoz's app, and website.

However, for the return journey from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka, tickets for 1 and 3 December have been sold, with availability remaining only for 2 December.

The direct train service from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will remain suspended due to shortage of engine. So the authorities have allotted only two boggies for the Chattogram passengers to Cox's Bazar.

From Dhaka- Cox's Bazar, the ticket fare for Sobhan chair is Tk 500, AC chair (Snigdha) Tk 961, First class chair Tk 771, First class berth/seat Tk 1150 and AC berth ticket fare is Tk 1,725.

Chattogram-Cox's Bazar inter-city train ticket fare for decorative chair is Tk 205, first class chair Tk 311, first class berth and AC seat Tk 466, AC chair (Snigdha) Tk 386 and AC berth ticket Tk 696.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Chattogram-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line on November 11.

As per the Bangladesh Railway schedule, the Cox's Bazar Express will commence its inaugural journey with passengers at 12:30pm on  December 1, arriving in Dhaka at 9:10pm on the same day.

The same train will depart from Dhaka at 10:30pm on  December 1, reaching Cox's Bazar around 7:20am the following day.

During its approximately eight-hour and 10-minute journey, the Cox's Bazar Express will make a five-minute stop at Dhaka Airport Station and take a 20-minute break at Chattogram Station.

The train service will remain suspended every Tuesday, said an official of the Bangladesh Railway's operations department.
Earlier on November 11, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 102 km railway from Chattogram's Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu.

With the inauguration of the railway station, Cox's Bazar, having the world's largest sandy beach, has come under the rail connectivity, 133 years after the first initiative was taken during the British period.




