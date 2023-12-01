151 candidates to contest for 16 JS seats in Ctg dist

CHATTOGRAM Nov 30: At least 151 candidates of several political parties including the Ruling Awami League have submitted their nominations for 16 constituencies of Chattogram on Thursday, the last date for submission of Nominations for the ensuing Parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on January 7.Of them 48 candidates have submitted their nominations for 6 constituencies of the city while the rest 103 have submitted for 10 constituencies of the district, Regional Election Officer Muhammad Yunus Ali said.The candidates belong to the ruling Awami League, Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Jatiya Party, Kallyan Party, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, BNF, Progothishil Ganatantrik Forum, Trinamool BNP, NPP, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu).But the numbers of Independent candidates are much more than those of the political parties.Most of the Awami League nomination seekers who had failed to get party nominations have submitted forms in several constituencies as Independent candidates.The Commission has divided Chattogram into two parts, city and the district. Of them, six constituencies belong to the city and the rest 10 constituencies of the district. Dr Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram has been appointed the Returning Officer of 10 constituencies of the district while the Divisional Commissioner Md Tofayel Islam has been appointed Returning Officer of 6 constituencies of the city. According to Election Commission, 6 constituencies of the city are, Ctg-4, Ctg-5, Ctg-8, Ctg-9, Ctg-10, and Ctg-11. Ten constituencies of the district areCtg-1, Ctg-2, Ctg-3, Ctg-6, Ctg-7, Ctg-12, Ctg-13, Ctg-14, Ctg-15 and Ctg-16.Among the 23 JS Seats of greater Chattogram, 16 in Chattogram district, 4 in Cox's Bazar and one each in Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban hill districts.Meanwhile, the Awami League nominated candidates who have submitted their nomination papers to the Returning Officers are, Ctg-1 (Mirsarai) seat Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel, Ctg-2 (Fatikchari), Khadizatul Anwar Sony, Mahfuzur Rahman Mita in Ctg-3 (Sandwip), Ctg-4 (Sitakunda) SM Al Mamun, Ctg-5 (Hathazari) Abdus Salam, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in Ctg-6 (Raozan), in Ctg-7 (Rangunia) Dr Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury, Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), Noman Al Mahmud, Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury naufel; Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), Mohiuddin Bacchu, Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga), Ctg-12 (Patiya), Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, MA Latif, in Ctg-13 (Anowara) Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, Ctg-14 (Chandanaish-Satkania), Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara), Abu Reza M Nadavi and Ctg-16 (Banshkhali) constituency Mustafizur Rahman.From four constituencies of Cox's Bazar district are Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) Salahuddin Ahmed, Cox's Bazar-2 (Moheshkahli-Kutubdia) seat Ashekullah Rafiq; Cox's Bazar-3 (Cox's Bazar-Ramu) Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) Shahin Akhtar Chowdhury, wife of Badiul Alam.From Khagrachari Kujendra Lal Tripura for Rangamati-Dipankar Talukder for Banderban-Bir Bahadur.Meanwhile, Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel son of former Minister and AL Presidium member Engr Mosharraf Hussain has been contesting from Ctg-1 Mirsarai constituency as AL candidate. Mosharraf has been elected seven terms of MP from the same seat.Engr Mosharraf Hussain for the first time declared to remain off from the election since 1970. Engr Mosharraf Hussain was elected MPA (Member of Provincial Assembly) in 1970 polls. He was also elected MP from the same constituency in 1973, 1986, 1996, 2009, 2014 and 2018 elections. He is now Presidium Member of AL.ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury who has been contesting from Ctg-6 Raozan as AL candidate was elected MP from Ctg-6 in 2001, 2008 and 2014 and 2018 elections. He is now the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Railway Ministry.Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has been contesting from Ctg-7 Rangunia was elected MP in 2008 and 2014 and 2018 elections.Incumbent Land Minister and MP Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed has been contesting from Ctg-13 Anowara-Karnaphuli seat who was elected MP in by-elections held on 2012 and General elections in 2014 and 2018 last. He is the son of former AL Presidium Member Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu. When his father died in 2012, then he was elected MP in by-elections from Ctg-13 (Anowara) constituency.Meanwhile, Alhaj M Manjur Alam, former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation is now contesting from Ctg-10 (Double Mooring) constituency as an Independent candidate. He was elected Mayor of Chattogram from the banner of BNP in 2010 last defeating the AL candidate ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.Then he was BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's adviser. Manjur Alam had discharged the duties of Acting Mayor of the CCC for nine terms during his 15 years of councillor post during the tenure of Mohiuddin Chowdhury.He was the longest Acting Mayor during the previous caretaker government for almost two years. He had also been elected ward councillor for three terms from his home ward, North Kattali as an AL activist. In 2014 last he also contested for the Chattogram Mayor under the BNP banner, but he withdrew on the polls day.Whip of Jatiya Sangshad Shamsul Huq Chowdhury MP has submitted his nominations from Ctg-12 (Patiya), as an Independent candidate who had failed to get party nominations.Meanwhile, on November 15, the Election Commission (EC) announced the election schedule of the 12th parliamentary election to be held on January 7, 2024.According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4. The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.After withdrawal of candidature, the EC will allot symbols to the candidates on December 18.According to Chattogram Regional Election Officer's office sources, symbols will be allocated on December 18. The next day, from December 19 to January 3, the training of polling officers under the 21 Thana and Upazila Election Officers will continue. A total of 43, 245 polling officers will take responsibility for polling stations in the elections. The rest polling officers are kept as reserves.Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, a lawmaker from Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali), engaged in a heated altercation with journalists while submitting his nomination form for the upcoming national elections.Mustafiz has been alleged for violations of the electoral code of conduct. The incident took place at the Chattogram Deputy Commissioner's Office around 11:30am on Thursday. Some journalists suffered minor injuries, and cameras and tripods from several television channels were damaged during the scuffle. Upon entering his car, journalists requested Mustafizur to stop and talk. Instead, he pushed them away and drove off.Mustafizur was accompanied by a group of around 15 ruling party leaders and activists when he came to submit nomination papers to Chattogram Returning Officer, Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.A confrontation ensued when Independent TV journalist Rakib Uddin asked Mustafizur about potential violations of the electoral code of conduct. The question enraged the lawmaker, who responded with expletives, threats, and physical aggression. His followers joined in, pushing and shoving other journalists.