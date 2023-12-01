White Panel boycotts DUTA polls

BNP backed teachers' association at Dhaka University (DU), the White Panel has boycotted the coming DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) election, scheduled to be held on December 12.White Panel leaders said they boycotted the polls in protest against Awami League government's preparations to hold general election, keeping main opposition BNP out of the election process.The teachers took the decision to boycott DUTA election on November 28 at their general meeting. November 29, was the deadline for dropping nomination papers for the DUTA polls.At a press conference on Thursday, White Panel Convener Prof Lutfor Rahman announced their decision to boycott the polls, mentioning the reasons. Reading out a written statement, Prof Lutfor said they would boycott the polls in view of the overall situations in the country and Dhaka University.Prof Lutfor said that democratic values of practicing different ideals were attacked several times in the university during Awami League rule."Ruling Awami League backed administration has been running Dhaka University for the last one and a half decades. During this period, there were many irregularities and widespread politicisation. In many cases, party loyalty has been given priority over merit and competence in teacher recruitment," Lutfor Rahman said.He added that one-party control has been entrenched everywhere from the hall administration to the university. The DUTA also failed to perform its traditional duties, he added. He slammed the incumbent government for its intolerance to opposition political parties.He said, "We believe in choosing leadership through election. We have participated in all the polls of different forums in the university. But this time, we think there is no congenial environment for going to the election considering the situation in the university and the country. We do not want teachers unions to be elected that will strengthen the hand of disenfranchised, undemocratic and fascist governments."