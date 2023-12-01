Rampant extortion by terrorist groups a bane to booming tourism in CHT

Tk 1,000 crore extortion money collected by armed terrorist-cum-extortionist group every year from private, public sector workers, businessmen, and residents of Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachhari areas. The Daily Observer talked to several businessmen who faced extortion, plus a bitter experience.Booming tourism in the hill districts and boosting socio-economic development are deferred for extortionists. The hills people are not getting full benefits for the extortionists.The hilly jungles of three hill districts of the country offer tourists a brief relief from the din and bustle of urban life. The lush green hillsides that spill down into wide blue lakes, where fishermen can be seen casting their nets, is a scene of spectacular beauty. But tourism and industrialization are not bombing. Rather, it is scarred by extortions by armed groups.Sources said UPDF is active in Khagrachhari and in some parts of Rangamati and Bandarban while JSS-Santu is active in the whole of Rangamati and some parts of Bandarban and Khagrachhari and JSS (reformists) are active in all the three districts. Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) is active in the whole of Bandarban.Around ten thousand members of the three regional groups are active in Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban districts of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT). However, the extorted money reportedly fills up the coffers of six extremist groups: United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), UPDF (Democrats), Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS-Santu), Jana Sanghati Samity (Reformists), Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) and Mog National Party (MNF). The groups have unofficially fixed different rates of toll depending on the nature of business and profession.According to locals, the armed groups collect up to 10 per cent extortion from all kinds of businesses, fishing and even selling anything in the market. The money goes to the pocket of the armed leaders to buy weapons, run the organisations, establish local supremacy and lead a luxurious life.From October last year to October this year, 30 extortionists were caught red-handed by the law enforcers as Tk 3 lakh was recovered from them.Locals said the groups forced people to pay. Otherwise, the armed cadres unleash torture - from looting the business goods to murdering the individuals who denied to pay. In the face of regular operations by the security forces, the groups now have switched to mobile banking to collect the money."Earlier, the place was fixed in advance and instructions were given as to where and from whom the representative would collect the money," one of the armed group representatives said while speaking on condition of anonymity.According to him, the money would be collected at the prearranged time and delivered to the specified person. But the extortions are now transacted through mobile banking to evade the security forces, he added.One of them, a timber trader, said the terrorists stopped his timber-laden truck as he protested against the extortion. Later he had to release the vehicle with a hefty amount of cash. Another contractor said his workers were abducted as he refused to pay once.The transportation sector has to pay illegal tolls to the tune of thousands of taka every day to the armed extremists. Due to this the people of the hill areas have become hostages. The normal activities of the people are being severely hampered. People want to get rid of the situation.District administration and local sources said UPDF, JSS-Santu and JSS (Reformists) control every development work in CHT. A contractor has to pay 10 per cent in advance against the total amount of the work order. The fund is used for purchasing arms and ammunition, military training and paying salary and perks to members of the groups.Sources claimed that the extortion money is the lifeline for the anti-Bangladesh campaign at home and abroad. Law enforcers have managed to nab a number of extortionists round the year. But the illegal toll collection continues unabated.Many of the people, preferring anonymity, told this correspondent that it was impossible for them to live without paying extortion to the armed cadres of the extremist groups.Saikat Sahin, Superintendent of Police in Bandarban, said they are taking action whenever they get any complaint of extortion. "Several extortionist have already been arrested as police are now working on a fresh list," he added.