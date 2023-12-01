DRU election: Shuvo Prez, Mohiuddin GS

Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and Mohiuddin of Desh TV have been elected President and General Secretary of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).Shuvo bagged 583 votes, while his nearest rival candidates Shakhawat Hossain Badsha and Kabir Ahmed Khan obtained 429 and 357 votes respectively in the election held on Thursday.Mohiuddin secured 607 votes to defeat his nearest rival Mynul Hasan Sohel who pocked 471 votes contesting for the post of General Secretary. Another contender for the general secretary post Abdullah Al Kafi secured 307 votes.Shariful Islam Shamim was elected vice president getting 453 votes and Md Mizanur Rahman (Mizan Rahman) was elected joint secretary securing 757 votes.Other elected office bearers are Finance Secretary Md Zakir Hossain (767 votes), Organising Secretary Khalid Saifullah (385 votes), Office Secretary Rafik Rafi (965 votes), Women Affairs Secretary Mahmuda Doly (680), Publicity and Publication Secretary Shushanta Kumar Saha (705 votes), ICT and Training Secretary Md Rashid (Rashid Mollah with 794 votes), Sports Secretary Md Mahbubur Rahman (904 votes), Cultural Secretary Md Monwar Hossain (uncontested), Hospitality Secretary Mohammad Salim Ullah (Mezbah) (659 votes) and Welfare Secretary Tanvir Ahmed (867 votes). �UNB