Prof Sadeka Halim becomes new VC of JNU

Home City News

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Professor Dr Sadeka Halim has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath University.

She is the 6th Vice-Chancellor and first woman VC of the university.

The Ministry of Education has issued a gadget notification in this regard on Thursday.

According to the circular, Dr Sadeka Halim will stay as the VC of the university for the next four years.

She was appointed after the position of the VC at Jagannath University became vacant following the demise of former vice chancellor Imdadul Hoque due to cancer.

Professor Sadeka Halim holds the distinction of being the country's first female information commissioner and has been a member of the National Education Policy Formulation Committee-2010.    �UNB




