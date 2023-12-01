Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RUET to be the first smart university: VC

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

RAJSHAHI, Nov 30: The Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) will be built as the country's first smart university where academia and industry experts will transform the students into skilled human resources through working jointly.

The skilled students will attain the capacity of leadership in the field of building Smart Bangladesh within 2041 envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

RUET Vice-chancellor Prof Jahangir Alam asserted this while addressing the opening ceremony of the 1st Industry Academia Collaboration Meet 2023 at their guest house conference hall here on Thursday as chief guest.

Prof Alam also said the issue of reciprocal relation building and working jointly by industry experts and academia is very much important in terms of generating competent workforces eligible for Bangladesh's fourth industrial revolution.

In future, the RUET will host more industry-academia collaboration meetings on a large scale for the sake of the country's development through boosting relations between the industry experts and academia.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


DRU election: Shuvo Prez, Mohiuddin GS
Prof Sadeka Halim becomes new VC of JNU
RUET to be the first smart university: VC
4 gold bars recovered at Ctg airport
BNP leaders are imprisoned in ‘BNP prison’: Hasan
Dengue: Death toll rises to 1,622 with 7 new deaths reported
One gets life term for killing man in city
Casino brothers jailed for 7yrs RI in money laundering case


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft