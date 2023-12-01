RUET to be the first smart university: VC

RAJSHAHI, Nov 30: The Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) will be built as the country's first smart university where academia and industry experts will transform the students into skilled human resources through working jointly.The skilled students will attain the capacity of leadership in the field of building Smart Bangladesh within 2041 envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.RUET Vice-chancellor Prof Jahangir Alam asserted this while addressing the opening ceremony of the 1st Industry Academia Collaboration Meet 2023 at their guest house conference hall here on Thursday as chief guest.Prof Alam also said the issue of reciprocal relation building and working jointly by industry experts and academia is very much important in terms of generating competent workforces eligible for Bangladesh's fourth industrial revolution.In future, the RUET will host more industry-academia collaboration meetings on a large scale for the sake of the country's development through boosting relations between the industry experts and academia. �BSS