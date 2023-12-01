Video
4 gold bars recovered at Ctg airport

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 30: Members of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) recovered four abandoned gold bars weighing around 4.5 kgs from under a passenger seat of an Air Arabia flight at Shah Amant International Airport in Chattogram on Wednesday night.

Md Abdul Matin Talukdar, assistant director of the CIID at Chattogram airport said tipped off the intelligence members searched the aircraft and found two packets attached with a tape under a seat.

Later, the packets were opened and found the four gold bars worth Tk 3.54 crore, he said, adding that the gold bars were handed over to the customs. Legal action will be taken in this regard.     �UNB




