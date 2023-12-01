Dengue: Death toll rises to 1,622 with 7 new deaths reported

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,622 this year.
During the period, 877 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.
A total of 3,479 dengue patients, including 908 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. �UNB
