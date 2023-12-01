Video
Friday, 1 December, 2023
One gets life term for killing man in city

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

A Dhaka court on Thursday sentenced a man named Rajibul Haque Munna to life term imprisonment for murdering a man in city's Newmarket area in 2011.

Judge M Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Sessions Judge Court-5 handed down the verdict and sent Rajibul to jail.

According o the case, the victim Khairul Islam Babu worked as a peon at a company office situated at 'Sahera Tropical Centre' near Dhaka Newmarket area.

On May 11, 2011, Razibul killed Khairul while attempting to steal from the office.

On May 15, a case was filed with New Market Thana as police found the victim's body inside the office. Later on April 30 in 2013, the trial began as police pressed charge sheet against Razibul.    �BSS




