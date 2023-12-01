Video
Why our youngsters want to go abroad?

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
Young is the forerunner of the development and progress of the country. The future of the country depends on their hands. Bangladesh has a large number of youth. Undoubtedly, they will contribute to the country's development. Nowadays, the tendency among the educated youth of our country to go abroad is increasing day by day. According to the latest data from UNESCO, at least 49 thousand 151 Bangladeshi students will have gone to study in 58 countries around the world in 2022. The tendency of young people to go abroad for higher education is a silent revolution. Because they will go abroad, acquire knowledge, and contribute to the prosperity of the country. So this trend among young people cannot be called negative in any way. It's a matter of sorrow that most of the youth of our country go to study abroad and start living there permanently. They cannot contribute to the prosperity of the country. This trend has increased importantly in the last decade.

There are many reasons behind the increase in this trend. Many educational institutions have been established in our country, but there is a shortage of quality educational institutions. Moreover, due to political instability, lack of social security, limited employment opportunities, corruption, bureaucratic complications, and so on, the young generation wants to leave the country. So the government should think about this crisis and solve it as soon as possible. Without the youth generation, smart Bangladesh cannot be built.
Md Syful Mia
Student of Department of Islamic History and Culture University of Chittagong



