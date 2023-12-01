Preparing for the next pandemic by using lessons learned from previous ones

The director of the World Health Organization issued a dire warning, stating that potential future health crises may surpass the COVID-19 pandemic in severity, and he advised nations everywhere to get ready for the next one. A pandemic is an infectious disease outbreak that has spread over a huge area, such as several continents or the entire world and is impacting a significant number of people. Recurrences of seasonal influenza are an example of a widespread endemic disease with a steady number of infected individuals; these diseases are typically omitted since they spread globally rather than occurring concurrently in vast geographic areas. There have been numerous pandemics of illnesses like smallpox throughout human history.The Black Death, sometimes referred to as The Plague killed between 75 to 200 million people in the 14th century and is the deadliest pandemic in recorded history. Although not in use at the time, the phrase was later employed to describe a number of epidemics, such as the 1918 influenza pandemic, sometimes referred to as the Spanish flu. Three pandemics that have occurred recently are the COVID-19, 2009 H1N1, and HIV/AIDS pandemics. Although they no longer have as much of an impact, almost all of these diseases still affect people.The Spanish influenza pandemic struck between 1918 and 1920. There have been between 17 million and 100 million deaths according to various estimations. The Black Death has been called "the greatest medical holocaust in history" and may have killed as many people as it did, but it is believed to have killed a significantly larger proportion of the world's population at the time-nearly a fifth. The extraordinarily high infection rate of up to 50% and the exceptionally severe symptoms, which were thought to be brought on by cytokine storms, were the main causes of this enormous mortality toll. In fact, 1918's peculiar symptoms led to the initial misdiagnosis of influenza as dengue, cholera, or typhoid. There were also petechial hemorrhages in the epidermis and bleeding from the ears. Although bacterial pneumonia, a secondary illness brought on by influenza, accounted for the bulk of deaths, the virus itself also killed individuals by inflicting severe bleeding and lung edema.One of the most well-known influenza pandemics in history was the 1957 pandemic (also known as the "Asian flu"). The "Asian Flu" was a category 2 avian influenza pandemic outbreak that started in China in early 1956 and persisted until 1958. It started as a result of a human strain that was already present merging with a mutation in wild ducks. The introduction of an H2N2 vaccination in 1957 caused the pandemic to slow down. 1958 saw the emergence of a second wave, and H2N2 later joined the usual seasonal flu wave. The H2N2 Asian flu is thought to have vanished from the wild in 1968 when it vanished from human populations. The symptoms of the Asian flu are comparable to those of many other influenza strains and include fever, chills, body aches, coughing, weakness, and appetite loss. Many of the symptoms of influenza viruses are usually reported as being caused by Asian flu. Since influenza is a respiratory infection, those who have it frequently report having a dry cough, sore throats, and trouble breathing.One kind of influenza A virus is the H1N1 flu also referred to as the swine flu. A whole new strain of the H1N1 virus started sickening people in the 2009-10 flu season. It was a novel influenza virus combination that can infect humans, pigs, and birds. It was frequently referred to as the "swine flu." The H1N1 flu was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2009. Globally, the virus is thought to have killed 284,400 people that year. The WHO proclaimed the outbreak over in August 2010. However, one of the viruses that causes seasonal flu is the H1N1 flu strain from the pandemic. However, flu and its sequelae can be fatal, particularly in high-risk individuals. The H1N1 virus and other seasonal flu viruses can now be warded off with the help of the seasonal flu vaccination.The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the cause of the worldwide coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, commonly referred to as the COVID-19 pandemic or the coronavirus pandemic. In December 2019, a Wuhan outbreak in China revealed the new virus for the first time. Early in 2020, attempts to confine the virus there failed, causing it to spread to other parts of Asia and eventually the world. On May 5, 2023, the WHO terminated its PHEIC declaration. With 772,165,753 cases and 6,981,250 verified deaths as of November 27, 2023, the pandemic is fifth on the list of deadliest diseases and pandemics in recorded history.According to Chatham House, since pandemics happen randomly, it is hard to forecast when the next one will strike. Pandemics can start anyplace in the world where humans and animals coexist because they usually start when a pathogen spreads from an infected animal to a human who has never had the infection before. While other less deadly influenza pandemics have occurred after 1918, the significant pandemic of 1918 serves as a significant historical point of comparison.It's possible that political unrest will provide the biggest obstacles to pandemic preparedness. National sovereignty must be respected, as it is in the case of the present pandemic, but it is difficult to make sure that these worries do not take precedence over the unity needed for a sufficient international response. Similar to climate change, pandemic preparedness depends on cooperation between developed and developing countries as well as a political emphasis on problem-solving as opposed to blame-shifting.The writer is a senior research assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University