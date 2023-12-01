Youth electrocuted in Natore

NATORE, Nov 30: A young man was electrocuted in Singra Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Abu Shaheen, 27, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Mougram Uttarpara Village in the upazila.According to local sources, the youth came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was watering to a pond with an electric water pump, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued him in critical condition and took to Singra Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.