Mass killing Day today at Kaliganj

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Nov 30: Tomorrow (December 1) is the Mass killing Day in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.On this day in 1971, 106 Bengalis including officials and employees of National Jute Mills in Khalapara Village at Bahadursadi Union, freedom fighters and their associates were brutally killed in queue by brush fire.The Day will be observed through placing wreaths at the mass grave by the upazila administration; and a Doa Mahfil will be held.A memorial 'Shahider Smarane 1971' was built by the Jute Mills authorities. A pucca mosque has also been established beside the mass grave.