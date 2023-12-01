Five killed in road mishaps

Five people including a minor girl have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Lalmonirhat, Cumilla and Sunamganj, recently.MYMENSINGH: Two pedestrians, including a child, were killed when a reckless sand-laden truck crushed them in the district's Ishwarganj Upazila on Thursday.The accident took place at about 11 am in Dattapara Fire Service area in the Ishwarganj town on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway.The identities of the deceased- one man and a child were not found immediately.Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ishwarganj Police Station (PS) Majedur Rahman confirmed the information.LALMONIRHAT: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The accident took place in Sukandighi area of the upazila at around 10 am.The deceased was identified as Abdul Jabbar, 70, son of late Suruzzaman, a resident of Sonahat Village under Kaliganj Upazila.Police and local sources said a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit Abdul Jabbar in Sukandighi area while he was walking along a road in the morning, which left him seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the driver of the tractor managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.Kaliganj PS OC Imtiaz Ahmed confirmed the incident. A legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.CUMILLA: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an ambulance in Debidwar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The accident took place in Chanpanagar area on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway of the upazila in the morning.The deceased was identified as Moynal Hossain, 35, a resident of the area.Police sources said an ambulance carrying a dead body was heading towards the deceased's house in Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria District in the morning.On the way, the ambulance hit pedestrian Moynal Hossain in Chanpanagar area on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway of the upazila, leaving him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.Mirpur Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.SUNAMGANJ: A minor girl was killed after being crushed by an auto-rickshaw in Dowarabazar Upazila of the district on Sunday.The accident took place near Sripur Pandargao Bazaar in the upazila at around 9 am.The deceased was identified as Faiza Akter, 6, daughter Abdul Hannan, a resident of Gopeenagar Village under Pandargao Union in the upazila. She was a third grader at a local madrasa.According to local sources, the girl was run over by a speedy auto-rickshaw near Sripur Pandargao Bazaar while she was going to her madrasa in the morning, which left her critically injured.Local people rescued the injured and took her to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Being informed, police recovered the body.