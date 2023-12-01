Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five killed in road mishaps

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Five people including a minor girl have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Lalmonirhat, Cumilla and Sunamganj, recently.

MYMENSINGH: Two pedestrians, including a child, were killed when a reckless sand-laden truck crushed them in the district's Ishwarganj Upazila on Thursday.

The accident took place at about 11 am in Dattapara Fire Service area in the Ishwarganj town on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway.

The identities of the deceased- one man and a child were not found immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ishwarganj Police Station (PS) Majedur Rahman confirmed the information.

LALMONIRHAT: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The accident took place in Sukandighi area of the upazila at around 10 am.


The deceased was identified as Abdul Jabbar, 70, son of late Suruzzaman, a resident of Sonahat Village under Kaliganj Upazila.

Police and local sources said a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit Abdul Jabbar in Sukandighi area while he was walking along a road in the morning, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the driver of the tractor managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.

 Kaliganj PS OC Imtiaz Ahmed confirmed the incident. A legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.
 
CUMILLA: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an ambulance in Debidwar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Chanpanagar area on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Moynal Hossain, 35, a resident of the area.

Police sources said an ambulance carrying a dead body was heading towards the deceased's house in Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria District in the morning.

On the way, the ambulance hit pedestrian Moynal Hossain in Chanpanagar area on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway of the upazila, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Mirpur Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.
 
SUNAMGANJ: A minor girl was killed after being crushed by an auto-rickshaw in Dowarabazar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The accident took place near Sripur Pandargao Bazaar in the upazila at around 9 am.

The deceased was identified as Faiza Akter, 6, daughter Abdul Hannan, a resident of Gopeenagar Village under Pandargao Union in the upazila. She was a third grader at a local madrasa.

According to local sources, the girl was run over by a speedy auto-rickshaw near Sripur Pandargao Bazaar while she was going to her madrasa in the morning, which left her critically injured.

Local people rescued the injured and took her to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Youth electrocuted in Natore
Mass killing Day today at Kaliganj
Five killed in road mishaps
Experiment in reducing shrimp cost gets success at Dumuria
Fishing dykes sink croplands at Santhia
NSTU holds seminar on Smart Bangladesh
BCL activist stabbed dead at Mirsharai
Woman beaten to death in Noakhali


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft