Friday, 1 December, 2023, 2:01 AM
Experiment in reducing shrimp cost gets success at Dumuria

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Nov 30: The experimental cultivation of shrimp to reduce production cost has been successful in Dumuria Upazila of the district.

The experiment was made at a time when the shrimp cultivation is decreasing in the country due to various reasons including diseases triggered by climate change.

Other reasons included lack of pathogen-free fry, quality feed, adequate water supply, electricity, communication and infrastructure.

Also due to lack of private investment and adequate researches, the shrimp cultivation has been risky. Chemical and antibiotic uses in shrimp cultivation are unsafe for men and environment.

So, the sustainable shrimp cultivation became risky.
In a new system of aqua-mimicry, the shrimp experimentation has been made.

This system is fully organic, natural and sustainable. It has been established in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and other countries.

In cooperation with Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project (SCMFP) of the Department of Fisheries (DoF), the system was experimented under the technical and research assistance of the Fisheries Biology & Aquatic Environment Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University (BSMRAU).   

It was made in a shrimp farm in Kushurhula area in Dumuria Upazila.

According to the experiment result, the cost of per kilogram (kg) shrimp production is less by Tk 100.

Bagda shrimp was cultivated on nine ponds in two phases. In the experiment, 30 per cent soya bean was applied in 70 per cent feed while 30 per cent molasses is applied in another 70 per cent feed in the ponds.

The rate of shrimp survival was 90 per cent. No disease appeared. It required 1.20 kg feed in producing 1 kg shrimp.

Vice-Chancellor of BSMRAU Dr Md Giasuddin Mia inspected the experiment farm.

Deputy Director of the DoF-Khulna Md Jahangir Alam, Joint Secretary of the Fisheries Ministry Md Anwar Hossain, Khulna District Fisheries Officer Joydeb Pal, Director of the SCMFP Sub-Project Soroj Kumar Mistri, and Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer-Dumuria Md Abu Bakar Siddiq were present at that time.

The project activities were presented by Chief Researcher Professor Dr SM Rafiquzzaman.




