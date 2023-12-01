Fishing dykes sink croplands at Santhia

SANTHIA, PABNA, Nov 30: Water-logging in beels in Santhia Upazila of the district is set to hamper Rabi cultivation including onion and garlic.This water-logging has been created as soil dykes have been raised in three beels for fishing.Already about 400-500 bighas of cultivable lands are lying in water in several villages of Dhulauri Union in the upazila. Ripe Aman paddy fields of hundreds of farmers have been submerged, and these are getting damaged.The illegal fishing by raising dykes in Beels has been going on for the last several years. Due to this, the yearly Rabi cultivation in these lands has been halted.Per bigha onion production would stand at 70-80 maunds in these lands.A visit found stranded water in Chhota Dobila, Boro Dobila, Maadnai Beels and others in different villages including Baushagari, Rupsi Baroani, Laxmipur and others at the union.Earlier, water from these beels would get passed through a narrow irrigation canal. But some local people have blocked the channel by raising dykes. They have been continuing their fishing in these beels in this system for the last four/five years.Farmers Abdur Rashid Khan, Humayun and others said, Sujan Sardar, Aled Sardar and Alam Sarder of Naagdomera Village have raised the dykes for fishing, causing the devastating water-logging."I have 17 bighas in a single serial, but these lands cannot be used for Rabi crops due to stranded water. Taking lease a quarter of influential people has built dykes by blocking the water-passing system," Abdur Rashid Khan said.The Prime Minister instructed for not keeping fallow even an inch of land; hundreds of bighas of lands are lying uncultivated in these localities, said farmer Humayun Kabir.Dhulauri Union Chairman Jarif Ahmed said, if Rabi crop cultivation, such as onion and garlic, are hampered due to dyke raising by anyone, then dykes must be removed by taking necessary measures.Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Goswmi said, "I have received compliant from farmers. After field inspection, dyke removal measures will be taken in cooperation with upazila and local administration."Santhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masud Hossain confirmed receiving complaint from farmers in this connection. He said he has already instructed the department concerned for taking legal step.